SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — Police in San Mateo arrested two suspects late Sunday night after their vehicle rolled over in a collision resulting from DUI, according to authorities.
Police also seized a firearm and several rounds of ammunition from inside the vehicle during the arrest.
The incident happened Sunday evening at around 10:42 p.m. when San Mateo police officers were called to the scene of a rollover vehicle collision at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and South Amphlett Boulevard.
Moments later, officers found the vehicle’s two occupants, a male adult and a female adult, as they attempted to flee the scene and detained them. Both suspects were found to be intoxicated.
A subsequent vehicle search yielded the firearm and several rounds of ammunition. Both occupants were taken to a local trauma center for medical evaluation before being transported to San Mateo County Jail for booking.
The suspects were identified as 26-year-old San Francisco resident Junior Casey Leapagadelao and 35-year-old Richmond resident Angelica Nataline Reyes.
Leapagadelao is facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol,
being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and being a felon in possession of ammunition. Reyes faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, resisting, obstructing and/or delaying a police officer, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
