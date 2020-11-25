ALAMEDA (CBS SF) – A suspect has been arrested for a sex offense with a minor that was reported earlier this month, Alameda police said Tuesday.

An investigation determined that a man followed a parent and child into a business at the Alameda Landing shopping center on Fifth Street.

“When the child briefly separated from their parent, the adult male approached the victim and showed the young child a pornographic video while coercing the child to engage in inappropriate acts while in the store,” police said.

An officer investigating the Nov. 16 report obtained a surveillance video image of the suspect that was circulated to Alameda officers and neighboring police agencies.

During the investigation, other agencies identified the suspect in the Alameda case as being connected to similar crimes in their jurisdictions, police said.

The man was located and taken into custody this past weekend and was booked on suspicion of felony molestation. Police said the case is still under investigation and that no other details would be released for now.

