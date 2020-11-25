FOLSOM (CBS SF) — The death of an inmate at Folsom State Prison who was fatally shot by a correctional officer Wednesday while he and two other inmates attacked a fourth inmate is being investigated, according to authorities.

A press release issued by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said that just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, three inmates identified as Gustavo Reyes, Martin Pacheco and Angel Torres attacked inmate Paul Solis with weapons they had made.

The assailants ignored repeated orders to stop their attack from correctional officers, who then then used chemical agents and three rounds from their state-issued Mini-14 rifles to stop the attack.

Medical personnel immediately responded and applied life-saving measures for Solis and Pacheco, who had suffered a gunshot wound to his back. He succumbed to his injury and was pronounced deceased at 9:32 a.m. Solis suffered six stab wounds and was transported by ambulance to an outside hospital for a higher level of care.

CDCR sent a Deadly Force Investigation Team (DFIT) to California State Prison-Sacramento (CSP-SAC) to investigate the incident. A deadly force review board will also conduct a full and complete review of the incident as well.

CSP-SAC investigators processed the crime scene and recovered three inmate-manufactured weapons. No staff members were injured during the incident. Inmate movement on Facility C where the attack occurred was limited to facilitate the investigation.

The 34-year-old inmate Pacheco was admitted from Los Angeles County on April 21, 2014, to serve life with the possibility of parole for attempted first-degree murder with a 25-year enhancement for intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury/death and discharge of a firearm. His next of kin has been notified.