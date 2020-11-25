SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Golden State Warriors announced Wednesday that star forward Klay Thompson underwent surgery for his right Achilles tendon that morning.
Klay Thompson underwent successful surgery earlier this morning to repair a torn right Achilles.
The surgery, performed by Dr. Richard Ferkel in Los Angeles, is expected to keep Klay sidelined for the entire 2020-21 NBA season. He is expected to make a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/VSKLqM10YY
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 25, 2020
According to the team, Dr. Richard Ferkel in Los Angeles performed the surgery and while Thompson won’t be able to play the 2020-21 NBA season, he is expected to make a full recovery.
Thompson tore his Achilles the week before during a workout in L.A. The incident occurred just weeks away from the Warriors training camp for the 2020-2021 season.
This season was supposed to be Thompson’s comeback after sitting all last season after he tore the ACL in his left knee during Game 6 of the 2018-2019 NBA Finals. In the weeks before his Achilles injury, reporters witnessed Thompson working out and dunking basketballs.
