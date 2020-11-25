CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Achilles, ACL, Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson, San Francisco, Surgery

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Golden State Warriors announced Wednesday that star forward Klay Thompson underwent surgery for his right Achilles tendon that morning.

According to the team, Dr. Richard Ferkel in Los Angeles performed the surgery and while Thompson won’t be able to play the 2020-21 NBA season, he is expected to make a full recovery.

Thompson tore his Achilles the week before during a workout in L.A. The incident occurred just weeks away from the Warriors training camp for the 2020-2021 season.

This season was supposed to be Thompson’s comeback after sitting all last season after he tore the ACL in his left knee during Game 6 of the 2018-2019 NBA Finals. In the weeks before his Achilles injury, reporters witnessed Thompson working out and dunking basketballs.

