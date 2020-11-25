Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Across the San Francisco Bay Area residents are struggling with the impact of the COVID pandemic and its economic fallout. Local food banks have been stretched to the limit.
For the 11th straight year, KPIX 5 and Whole Foods Market are teaming up to feed hungry families throughout the Bay Area during this holiday season. But you can also make a cash donation directly to a local food bank
You can also make a cash donation to your area food bank:
