WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS SF) — With millions of Americans starting to prepare Thanksgiving side dishes ahead of the holiday, a recall has been issued for more than 900,000 Crock-Pot multi-cookers because of burn risk posed by their lids suddenly detaching while in pressure-cooker mode.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says about 914,430 Crock-Pot 6-quart express multi-cookers — plus 28,330 units sold in Canada — are being recalled because they can pressurize when the lid is not fully locked.

The recalled units have model number SCCPPC600-V1, which is shown on a label on the bottom of the multi-cookers, and were manufactured between July 1, 2017 and Oct. 1, 2018. They were sold by Walmart, Target, Amazon and other retailers between July 2017 and November 2020 for between $70 to $100.

The lids on the recalled appliances can suddenly detach while they are in use, posing a burn risk from hot foods and liquids that may be ejected. The multi-cookers can still be used for slow cooking and sauteing, according to the CPSC.

The multi-cooker’s manufacturer, Sunbeam Products, has been notified of 119 reports of lid detachment, which resulted in 99 burn injuries.

Consumers were advised to immediately stop using Crock-Pot’s 6-quart express multi-cooker in pressure cooker mode and contact Crock-Pot immediately for a new lid.

If the appliances are still needed for their pressure cooker mode, consumers should make sure the lid is securely turned to the fully locked position by aligning the arrow on the lid with the lock symbol on the base, according to the CPSC.

To receive a new lid, call Crock-Pot at 800-323-9519 or go to recall.crockpot.com.