SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton on Tuesday unveiled the District 10 Community Safety Plan — a plan to address a recent spate of shootings and homicides in the area, which includes neighborhoods like the Bayview District and Hunters Point.

As the city continues to shelter-in-place due to COVID-19, officers have responded to a rash of violent shootings within the area just in the last few weeks.

Last week, on Nov. 18, two men died in a shooting in the Hunters Point neighborhood; identified as Lamar Williams, 38, and Demaree Hampton, 30. Prior to that, on Nov. 3, 42-year-old Marcus Harrison died in a shooting

in the Bayview. Police haven’t announced any arrests in the recent homicides.

According to Walton, of the city’s 45 homicides thus far in 2020, 15, or one-third, have occurred in the District 10.

“Senseless violence of any kind has no place in our community,” Walton said in a statement. “My heart breaks for the families who have lost a young one to senseless violence. We have failed each time we bury a member of our community. We can do better and together we will do better.”

The plan was created over the past year through collaboration with his office, residents and community organizations to implement violence prevention strategies throughout the community, Walton said.

The plan calls for strategies like establishing a violence prevention committee to focus on youth between 12 and 25; arranging for violence prevention experts in the city’s Latino, Black and Asian communities to meet monthly to create solutions; and implementing school-based violence

intervention and prevention strategies.

Walton is also calling for further resources from the city, including violence prevention teams to provide street outreach and more officers — officers on foot patrols and officers stationed in “hotspots” to foster relationships with community members.

Also under the plan, residents are encouraged to pledge to keep their community violence-free, including places like community centers, churches, parks and schools.

