SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A thief or thieves broke into the San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program Tuesday afternoon and stole over 100 tricycles or trikes, just days before they were to be distributed to needy children.

Sally Calazza, chairperson for the toy program, said she arrived at the toy program’s storage unit Tuesday morning and discovered someone had cut the lock. Inside, the unit was practically empty, with all the tricycles gone — a theft worth thousands of dollars.

“It’s frustrating, because we work so hard to get stuff for the kids and we are working harder because of Covid,” Jill Peeler, the Volunteer Coordinator for the organization, said. “Monday is our first day giving out toys.”

San Francisco firefighters started the toy giveaway back in 1949. This year the program’s been working harder than usual to provide kids stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic with toys to keep them occupied.

Calazza told KGO that if the trikes are returned, “no questions will be asked.”

Those who want to help the San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program can make donations at www.sffirefighterstoys.org.