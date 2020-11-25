SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose on Wednesday identified the suspect arrested by San Jose police in the fatal weekend stabbing at Grace Baptist Church as a man with a long and violent criminal history.

San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia also described the bloody scene officers found and the quick apprehension of the man responsible for the violent assault.

Garcia said that officers responded to multiple reports of a stabbing at Grace Baptist Church on the 400 block of East San Fernando Street shortly before p.m. Sunday night. At least one caller told dispatchers there was “blood everywhere.”

When they arrived, officers located five victims both inside and outside the church suffering from at least one stab wound each. One adult male victim was declared dead at the scene. A second adult victim, a female, was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Garcia said that the suspect and four of the stabbing victims were members of San Jose’s homeless community, but noted that the fifth victim was a volunteer who was working at Grace Baptist Church.

Garcia said that the suspect had fled the scene by the time police arrived, but an alert officer found a male subject who matched the description of the attacker and detained him within 12 minutes of police receiving the first 911 call about the incident.

Garcia identified the stabbing suspect as Fernando De Jesus Lopez-Garcia. According to authorities, he faces two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, battery on a spouse or cohabitant and violation of a protective order.

De Jesus Lopez-Garcia was homeless and regularly used the services at Grace Baptist Church, but also volunteered at the church to help provide services to those in the unhoused community, the police chief said.

Garcia noted that the suspect had an extensive and violent criminal history and said that, despite multiple arrests and convictions for violent crimes, the suspect had not been turned over to immigration officials because of sanctuary policies that needed to be followed.

The suspect’s criminal history includes a conviction for assault with a deadly weapon for which he served a two year prison sentence, felony domestic violence, and a misdemeanor domestic violence arrest earlier this year that resulted in a warrant.

Garcia said that the suspect had been deported from the U.S. on three prior occasions, but had returned to California.

“On his latest misdemeanor domestic violence offense in Santa Clara County, an immigration detainer was sent. Although notification would have been allowed under SB54, the California Values Act, it was not honored and he was subsequently released.

Garcia also said that De Jesus Lopez-Garcia was released on his own recognizance by a judge, despite protests from the Santa Clara County DA over concerns with the suspect’s violent history.

Both Garcia and Mayor Sam Liccardo said that it appeared that the suspect was under the influence of drugs during the attack and that he had a history of drug problems.

U.S. ICE officials also issued a statement on Wednesday, identifying the suspect as “a repeat immigration offender with a significant criminal history spanning back nearly 15 years” and calling De Jesus Lopez-Garcia a “criminal alien.”

Garcia has previously been convicted for spousal battery, assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, battery on an officer, and vandalism. ICE said that officers from the agency’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) lodged an immigration detainer with the jail the day after the deadly attack.

San Francisco ICE ERO field office director David Jennings offered his condolences the victims and their families in the stabbing in a press release that also criticized the state’s sanctuary policies.

“Here we have catastrophic proof of the abject failure of California’s sanctuary policies. The only person this policy protected was a criminal; permitting him to reoffend over and over again,” said Jennings. “Had those immigration detainers been honored, or had ICE been notified on any of the other multiple occasions he was arrested and released from local jails, we would have taken him into custody. Regrettably, politics continues to prevail over public safety, the detainers were ignored, and De Jesus Lopez-Garcia was released to the street.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Lewis #3161 or Detective Meeker #3272 of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide unit at (408) 277-5283.

People can also leave anonymous tips by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at (408) 947-7867.