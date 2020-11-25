VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Vallejo police checked more than 130 abandoned vehicles during a vehicle abatement operation conducted Friday, police said.
The department’s Traffic Division followed-up on 138 complaints throughout the city. Of these vehicle complaints, 81 vehicles were no longer present, 38 vehicles were towed, 10 vehicles were tagged for removal, and nine complaints were determined to be unfounded.
Additionally, six citations were issued, and one vehicle was found to have been reported as stolen in the City of Hercules.
Vallejo community members are encouraged to report abandoned vehicles by calling the Abandoned Vehicle Hotline at (707) 648-4682 or by filing an online report through the Vallejo Police Department website.
