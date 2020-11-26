WASHINGTON (CBS SF) — A San Diego-based food distributor is recalling more than 1,100 pounds of frozen chicken breast products labeled as “fully cooked” due to undercooking and the potential of bacterial pathogens in the products.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Thursday a recall of 10-pound cases of “Mary’s Fully Cooked Chicken Breast,” shipped by Tarantino Wholesale Foods with lot code 20297, produced on October 23 and with a use-by date of 10/23/21.

The ready-to-eat, grilled chicken breast items have an establishment number “P-8119” inside the USDA mark of inspection, and were shipped to various locations in California and sold directly to retail consumers.

The USDA said the problem was discovered when the firm received a customer complaint that the chicken product appeared to be undercooked.

The recall was designated as a Class I recall, the highest level classification described as “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from the consumption of the chicken, the USDA said. Consumers who bought the products are urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Marcos Tarantino, Quality Assurance Supervisor, at marcos.tarantino@tarantinosausage.com.