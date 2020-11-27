OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A big-rig crashed into a Toyota Celica Friday morning in the middle lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 880, killing the driver, California Highway Patrol officials said.

CHP officers were called at 12:49 a.m. about a Toyota blocking the middle lanes of the freeway at Market Street in Oakland. As the officers were responding, the Toyota was hit by the big-rig.

Officers found the driver outside the car with fatal injuries, CHP officials said. Officers don’t know whether the person was inside the car when the big-rig hit it or if he was outside the vehicle.

The driver of the truck was not injured and stopped after the crash, according to the CHP.

Traffic was diverted off the freeway at Market Street while officers investigated. All lanes reopened at about 3 a.m.

Anyone with more information about the crash is asked to call the Oakland CHP office at (510) 457-2875.

