SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Reckoning with a surge in COVID-19 cases, Santa Clara County announced Friday that it’s providing more testing sites.

Like counties all over the San Francisco Bay Area, Santa Clara County saw coronavirus cases increase exponentially over recent weeks. The announcement about testing sites came the day after the county reported 416 new COVID cases and six deaths. The county’s death toll since the pandemic’s outbreak began in February now stands at 476.

The county’s COVID-19 testing officer, Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, said that testing is essential to slowing the spread of the virus as it identifies infected persons who don’t show any symptoms.

“New studies have shown that a majority of transmissions are caused by people who are asymptomatic and likely don’t know that they are potentially spreading the disease to family, coworkers, and anyone they come in contact with,” Fenstersheib said. “They need to know they have the virus so they can isolate and break the transmission chain, even if they don’t feel sick.”

The county announced both walk-up and appointment-only testing sites, with the appointment-only COVID-19 testing in Los Gatos, Mountain View, Cupertino, Campbell and Palo Alto. Residents can sign up for tests at www.sccfreetest.org seven days in advance of the testing date until all slots are reserved.

Appointment-based testing is also available in San José at the Fairgrounds, with appointments now available five days in advance. Testing is free at all these sites. Patients can request to receive their test results via text message.

Both drive-thru and indoor testing is available.

Below is a list of testing sites from the county:

APPOINTMENT-BASED TESTING SITES – Influenza test is included.

San José

Santa Clara County Fairgrounds Parking Lot A (across from the blue arch) – Drive-through, bike, and walk-up appointments

Across the street from the Fairgrounds main entrance, 344 Tully Road, San José, CA 95111

Appointments Tuesday to Friday, Dec. 1 – Dec. 4, 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 5, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be testing at the Fairgrounds this Sunday, Nov. 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Los Gatos

LGS Adult Recreation Center, 208 E. Main St., Los Gatos, 95030

By appointment only for Monday, Nov. 30, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mountain View

Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View, 94041

By appointment only for Tuesday, Dec. 1, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cupertino

Cupertino Senior Center, 21251 Stevens Creek Blvd., Cupertino, 95014

By appointment only for Wednesday, Dec. 2, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Campbell

Orchard City Banquet Hall (in the Campbell Community Center), 1 W. Campbell Ave., Campbell, 95008

By appointment only for Thursday, Dec. 3, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Palo Alto

Palo Alto Art Center auditorium, 1313 Newell Road, Palo Alto, 94303

By appointment only for Friday, Dec. 4, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

POP-UP TESTING SITES – No appointments needed and only for people without symptoms. Influenza test is not included.

San José

Emmanuel Baptist Church, 467 N. White Road, San Jose, 95127

Tuesday to Friday, Dec. 1 – Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Public Health Story Road Hub, 1775 Story Road, San Jose, 95122

Friday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Gilroy

South County Annex (formerly Del Buono Elementary) – 9300 Wren Ave., Gilroy, 95020

Tuesday to Friday, Dec. 1 – Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.