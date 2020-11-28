GILROY (CBS SF) — A 19-year-old Richmond man was arrested in Gilroy Friday evening after allegedly stabbing someone there multiple times, according to police investigators.

Officers responded to the 7300 block of Monterey Road where the stabbing occurred.

Investigators said an employee of a business confronted individuals who were causing a disturbance outside the business. After being confronted by the employee, the suspect stabbed the victim numerous times before fleeing the area with two other individuals.

Gilroy police officers provided life-saving first aid to the victim, who was airlifted to a local trauma center for treatment. The victim is expected to survive.

Investigators said outstanding field work by officers Friday evening led them to a residence in Gilroy where the suspect, Aris David Perez, 19, of Richmond, was seen in a vehicle leaving the area. Officers made a vehicle stop and arrested Perez for attempted homicide. He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

Police also arrested the female driver of the vehicle for driving under the influence.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is being asked to contact Det. Jason Greathead at (408) 846-0373. Reference case 20-5468.

