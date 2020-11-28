BERKELEY (CBS SF) — U-Berkeley campus police asked for the public’s help Saturday in locating a couple reported missing since they went on a hike on Thanksgiving.
Fernando Torales-Acosta and Boyue Shen told family they planned to go on a hike on Thursday and would call when they returned. They have not been heard from since, according to a post on social media by UC Berkeley police.
Torales-Acosta is listed as a graduate student in the UC Berkeley physics department.
The couple’s car is a green Toyota RAV4 with license plate 7ZRU960. Anyone with information is asked to call (510) 642-6760.
