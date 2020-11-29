CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
DUBLIN (CBS SF) — Two adults and two children were displaced from their home by a Sunday afternoon fire in north Dublin, the Alameda County Fire Department said.

Dublin House Fire

A family in Dublin was displaced by a house fire Nov. 29, 2020. (Photo: Alameda County Fire Dept)

Firefighters were called about 3:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Kimball Avenue, where they found flames extending into the building’s attic. No one in the house was injured, nor were any firefighters.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Sunday night.

