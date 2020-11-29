DUBLIN (CBS SF) — Two adults and two children were displaced from their home by a Sunday afternoon fire in north Dublin, the Alameda County Fire Department said.
Firefighters were called about 3:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Kimball Avenue, where they found flames extending into the building’s attic. No one in the house was injured, nor were any firefighters.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation Sunday night.
Today at 3:28 PM, FF’s responded to the scene of a house fire that extended into the attic on 2400 block of Kimball ave in Dublin. The fire is currently under investigation with no injuries to the community or the firefighters. 2 adults & 2 children have been displaced. #ALCOFIRE pic.twitter.com/xZyrJXiBWy
— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) November 30, 2020
