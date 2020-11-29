OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 25-year-old San Francisco woman was killed Saturday night in an East Oakland shooting, the latest victim of city’s surge in deadly crime, authorities said.

So far this year, Oakland police have investigated more than 100 homicides up from 78 homicides in the city all of 2019. There were 180 ShotSpotter activations reported from 11/16-11/22. Activations are up 66% over last year.

Oakland police officers have recovered 900-plus firearms related to crime this year and were up 40%.

Investigators said the shooting was reported shortly before midnight in the 8700 block of Hillside Street. Arriving officers located the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the victim’s identity was being withheld pending notification to next of kin, Oakland investigators told the East Bay Times the woman was believed to be in Oakland to attend a party. No motive has been determined for the shooting.

There was no information released about a possible suspect or suspects and no arrests had been made.

Police were also investigating a second shooting in East Oakland. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 11:42 p.m. in the 9800 block of MacArthur Blvd.

A 30-year-old man was discovered with a gunshot wound, taken to the hospital and was listed in critical condition. No other details of the shooting were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.