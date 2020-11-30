SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — As the flights landed at Norman Y. Mineta International Airport Monday, passengers were greeted by tough new COVID-19 restrictions including a 14-day quarantine for anyone arriving back from a trip of more than 150 miles.

The travel quarantine went into effect at midnight and was among several measures taken by county officials to slow a surge of new cases that could possibly overwhelm local hospitals by mid-December.

“We are putting measures in place to protest our county and our health system,” said Santa Clara County Health Director Sara Cody during a CNN interview Monday. “Hospitals are starting to feel the pinch. Beds are filling up.”

But Cody admitted there wasn’t a hard enforcement in place for the travel ban on returning Thanksgiving revelers. She said limiting local hotel availability to only essential travelers would help.

“We can’t enforce every action,” she said. “We are relying on the public to do what’s best.”

Appearing on CNN earlier Monday, County Executive James Williams said there was 801 new cases in the county — an increase over the 760 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday.

Williams used a now common analogy of an out-of-control train to describe the situation in the county.

“We need to slow this train down right now,” he said.

Those same sentiments were echoed by Cody at Saturday’s news conference.

“This pandemic is like a high-speed train,” she warned. “Our projections tell us that we are on target to derail by around the third week of December if we don’t apply brakes right now with all our collective might.”

The new health order that went into effect Monday include:

Stores and other facilities open to the public will be limited to 10% capacity indoors.

Grocery stores, drug stores, and pharmacies will be allowed to operate at 25% capacity indoors to ensure adequate access to food and medicine

All facilities open to the public must post employees at the door to make sure the capacity limits are maintained

Gatherings continue to be allowed only outdoors, with a maximum of 100 people. The state limits such gatherings to First Amendment protected activities, such as religious services or protests

All recreational activities that involve physical contact or close proximity to persons outside one’s household, including all contact sports, will be temporarily prohibited

Cardrooms are temporarily closed

Hotels and other lodging facilities will be open only for essential travel and for use to facilitate isolation or quarantine

A new mandatory directive on travel will require people to quarantine for 14 days upon return to the county from travel of more than 150 miles

The new measure that has received the most national attention has been the ban on contact sports for at least three weeks. That has forced San Francisco 49ers to move their next two home games to Arizona.

“The San Francisco 49ers have come to an agreement with the National Football League and Arizona Cardinals which allows the 49ers to host their Weeks 13 and 14 home games against the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium in Arizona,” the team said in a short statement. “The Cardinals organization, State Farm Stadium and League officials have been supportive and accommodating as we work through the many logistical issues involved in relocating NFL games. Information regarding the 49ers future practice arrangements will be shared at the appropriate time.”

When asked on CNN about the contact sports ban, Williams was quick to point out that every Santa Clara County resident is suffering during the pandemic.

“It’s hard for the whole county,” he said. “There is no family that has not been touched by the pandemic.”

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team would deal with the health order, but was angered by the way the plan was announced. He heard about it from a Twitter post while traveling with the team to Los Angeles for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

“They made that decision and we’ve got to deal with it,” Shanahan told reporters after his team defeated the Rams. “But to find that out through a tweet or a press conference where I have an entire plane coming up to me, I have all wives, everyone’s girlfriends, everyone’s family members, kids, saying that what they heard there. Are we going to be gone for the entire month of December? Are we going to be quarantined for 14 days when we get back? That’s all we could talk about for the last 18 hours because we got no answers from them. I was just very disappointed.”