(KPIX)- Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has long been one of the biggest faces of the Under Armour brand and now it seems that he’s being rewarded with his own division within the company called Curry Brand. The line will include his own logo and span across apparel, shoes and more across both basketball and golf.

Curry spoke to Sports Illustrated in an in-depth interview about the launch of the new brand Monday saying that he’s starting it out in Oakland and hoping to branch out from there.

“We are starting here in Oakland with it and hoping we can branch out. We are doing what we can do best in terms of how play and sports teaches so much about ourselves and gives kids something to look forward to,” said Curry.

He says that he’s been working on the brand for the last few years on and off and that part of the brand’s mission will be giving back to the community.

“We are starting with over a $1 million investment to people, programs, products and places—so that is our four P’s. Safe places to play, court refurbishments and investing in programs that will get kids active in a safe way in fields to play, courts and around the right people and influencers,” said Curry.

With the launch of the brand, Curry is joining a rare group of athletes that have their own brand within a major apparel company. The most notable of course is Michael Jordan whose Jordan brand has been a major part of Nike for the past several decades now. Curry told SI that having his own brand is “surreal”.

“It’s very surreal. I know a lot of people like to link it with Jordan Brand in terms of having a legacy brand attached to the company, and he is the GOAT standard of success when it comes to doing that, but we are going to do it a different way and something that is authentic to me,” said Curry.

The launch of the brand will be followed up by the release of Curry’s new shoe which is set to drop next week, Friday, December 11.