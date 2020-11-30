Comments
ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — About 6,000 PG&E customers are without power Monday night in Rohnert Park, a PG&E spokeswoman said.
The outage started just before 5 p.m. and initially affected 11,689 customers, spokeswoman Karly Hernandez said.
The cause is being investigated. PG&E officials do not know yet when the affected customers will have their power back.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.