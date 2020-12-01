PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — The Stanford football team is headed to the Northwest to prepare for its next two games due to county COVID health restrictions, team officials announced Tuesday.

The Stanford Football Twitter account posted updated scheduling for the team’s next two games against the University of Washington and Oregon State late Tuesday morning, noting that the team would be traveling to Seattle on Tuesday to prepare for the game scheduled there on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Scheduling update for the next two regular season games.#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/wye9cZ8RTi — Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) December 1, 2020

The game scheduled to be played on Dec. 12 between Stanford and Oregon State has been moved from Stanford Stadium to Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon, PAC-12 officials confirmed.

Santa Clara County released new COVID health guidelines on Saturday that included a ban on all contact sports from holding games and practices in the county for the next three weeks.

“The Pac-12 announced today that in order to comply with the newly issued Santa Clara Public Health Department directives and related restrictions on sport competitions, the December 12 football game between Stanford and Oregon State will now take place at Reser Stadium in Corvallis,” the statement posted to the PAC-12 website read. “The game time and broadcast information will be announced in the coming days.”

The conference also posted the announcement on Twitter late Tuesday morning.

UPDATE: The Dec. 12 #Pac12FB game between Stanford & Oregon State will now be played at Reser Stadium. 🏈 @StanfordFball vs. @BeaverFootball

🗓️ Saturday, Dec. 12

📍 Reser Stadium | Corvallis, Ore. pic.twitter.com/yscaLbkslI — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) December 1, 2020

“This decision was made consistent with the Pac-12’s commitment to adherence to all state and local public health orders and directives, and prioritization of the health and safety of our student-athletes,” the statement concluded.

The announcement comes the day after the San Francisco 49ers revealed that the team would be playing it’s next two home games at State Farm Stadium in Arizona in order to comply with the new Santa Clara County restrictions. The team has not announced where it would be practicing in the interim.

Last Friday, the Stanford Cardinal football team beat Bay Area rivals the Cal Bears in the annual Big Game, defeating Cal 24-23 in an empty Memorial Stadium in Berkeley.