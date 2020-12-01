SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As need mounts during the COVID pandemic, San Francisco school officials announced Tuesday they were expanding their free lunch program to all children under 18 living in the city not just to public school students.

The lunch distribution will begin on Dec. 3rd and will offer two days’ worth of prepared meals, plus snacks, fresh fruits and vegetables and milk each week at 18 school locations throughout San Francisco.

Families can visit any of the locations and provide the child’s first name, last name, and birthdate to receive a grab-and-go card to use to pick up meals. Adults can pick up meals for children without a child present.

The school district has been providing free meals for students since school buildings closed in March.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a policy allowing for school districts to provide free meals for all children 18 and younger, including children not enrolled in SFUSD, through June 2021.

“We know this is a difficult time for all children and families in San Francisco,” said Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews. “While schools provide children with education and social and emotional support, they are also centers of the community. By providing free meals to all children in the community, we hope to lessen the burden on San Francisco families during this difficult time.”

SFUSD families can continue to pick up free grab-and-go meals every Tuesday, 2-3:30, and can pick up free meals on Thursdays as well.

The following locations are open every Thursday:

A.P. Giannini Middle School, 3151 Ortega St, 2-3:30 p.m.

Bret Harte Elementary, 1035 Gilman Ave, 2-3:30 p.m.

Brown Middle School, 2055 Silver Ave, 2-4 p.m.

Carver Elementary, 1360 Oakdale Ave, 2-3:30 p.m.

Carmichael K-8, 375 7th St, 2-3:30 p.m.

Chavez Elementary, 825 Shotwell St, 2-3:30 p.m.

Denman Middle School, 241 Oneida Ave, 2-3:30 p.m.

El Dorado Elementary, 70 Delta St, 2-3:30 p.m.

June Jordan High School, 325 La Grande Ave, 2-3:30 p.m.

Lau Elementary, 950 Clay St, 2-4 p.m.

Lick Middle School, 1220 Noe St, 2-3:30 p.m.

Lincoln High School, 2162 24th Ave, 2-3:30 p.m.

Longfellow Elementary, 755 Morse St, 2-3:30 p.m.

Mission High School, 3750 18th St, 2-4 p.m.

Roosevelt Middle School, 460 Arguello Blvd, 2-3:30 p.m.

Rosa Parks Elementary, 1501 O’Farrell St, 2-3:30 p.m.

SF International High School, 655 De Haro St, 2-3:30 p.m.

Washington High School, 600 32nd Ave, 2-3:30 p.m.

For more information about Student Nutrition Services or SFUSD’s school meal program, please contact Student Nutrition Services, San Francisco Unified School District, at SchoolLunch@sfusd.edu.