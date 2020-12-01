SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two members of the Golden State Warriors have recently tested positive for COVID-19, General Manager Bob Myers told reporters Tuesday.
Myers did not identify the players who tested positive or when the tests were taken.
News of the positive COVID tests will delay the start of the team’s training camp at least one day. Player individual workouts are now scheduled to begin Wednesday, while team practices would begin on Monday.
According to the NBA’s pandemic-related protocols, any player who tests positive for COVID will be sidelined for at least 12 days.
The Warriors will begin a three-game preseason on December 12 against Denver at the Chase Center, followed by two games against the Sacramento Kings on the 15th and the 17th. The NBA’s regular season was set to start on December 22.
