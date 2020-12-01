Comments
SAN JOSE (KPIX) — A fire broke out at a two-story homeless encampment, in San Jose, according to fire officials.
Crews responded around 4 p.m. along Coyote Creek at Story Road and Senter.
The area was known as ‘The Jungle’ was once the biggest homeless camp in San Jose,
Firefighters had to truck in water because there were no hydrants nearby.
As of Tuesday 5:30 p.m. the fire was mostly contained but still not completely out.
Traffic lanes in the area are closed and drivers were being advised to avoid the area.
So far, there have been no reports of injuries.
