LOS ANGELES (CBS News) — Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated actor known for roles in “Juno” and Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy,” announced Tuesday that he is transgender.
Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, announced his new name and pronouns on social media.
“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” Page wrote in a heartfelt open letter. “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”
