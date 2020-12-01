Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Visitors at Northern California beaches should be especially vigilent over the next 48 hours after a warning from the National Weather Service (NWS).
Between 10 a.m. Wednesday and 4 p.m. Thursday, there may be dangerous sneaker waves, rip currents and moderate to large breaking waves, according to a NWS Beach Hazards Statement.
The NWS warns of hazardous conditions at coastal beaches from Big Sur to Santa Rosa County, including Ocean Beach, Montara State Beach, Marina State Beach and Monastery Beach.
Weather officials say beachgoers should stay off coastal jetties, never turn their back to the ocean and keep close watch over kids and pets.
