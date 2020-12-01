Comments
SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — CHP warned commuters on Tuesday night that police activity has shut down all lanes of Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo County in both directions.
The 511 Bay Area Twitter account posted about the police activity and closure of the roadway — also known as State Route 35 — south of Highway 92 just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Police Department Activity on Northbound and Southbound CA-35 South of CA-92 in San Mateo County. All Lanes Closed. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h
— 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) December 2, 2020
Authorities said all lanes were closed. and that there was no estimated time to reopen the roadway.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area
