REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – San Mateo County’s Board of Supervisors will consider on Tuesday completing the purchase of two hotel properties to provide shelter to unhoused residents via the state’s Project Homekey initiative.

During a special meeting, which takes place via Zoom at 3 p.m. Tuesday, the supervisors will consider resolutions to complete the purchase of the Pacific Inn and the TownePlace Suites, both located in Redwood City.

Project Homekey is a statewide project that purchases hotels and other buildings to transform them into long-term housing for unsheltered people, especially those who are vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county received more than $33 million in funding from the state to purchase the two hotel properties and provide a total of 170 rooms.

According to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office, more than $835 million has been awarded for 93 projects statewide, totaling 6,055 units.

While Project Homekey has been one of the state’s most aggressive actions towards ending homelessness, the program has raised the ire of some local governments and residents who fear a loss of local control on land use.

In Milpitas, a group of residents have filed a temporary restraining order and a lawsuit trying to halt progress on turning the Extended Stay America Hotel on Hillview Court into a Project Homekey property.

“Why didn’t the city notify us?” Janice Breaux of Milpitas told KPIX 5.

“I think my chief concern right now is the lack of public engagement from our community for this project,” explained Milpitas Mayor Rich Tran.

The proposed Redwood City hotel purchases prompted a small protest last week.

Redwood City community protesting the nearby Homekey project, a homeless housing purchase program funded by Governor Newsom pic.twitter.com/sAF0iTnqUH — Han Li (@lihanlihan) November 27, 2020

To view the agenda and access the video link for Tuesday’s meeting, people can visit https://sanmateocounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

