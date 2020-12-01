OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two suspects were in custody after driving around Oakland, randomly selecting targets on an armed robbery spree that spanned less than an hour, Oakland police announced Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to the first armed robbery just after 9:15 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Palm Ave. Just 10 minutes later, dispatch received another call in the 500 block of Vernon St.
Then came a call at 9:55 a.m. of a third armed robbery in the 3400 block of Lake Shore Ave.
Responding officers spotted the suspects at approximately 11:40 a.m. and took them into custody in the 400 block of Orange St.
One firearm was recovered. The investigation is ongoing. No information on the suspects has been released.
Oakland police ask that anyone with information contact the investigators at (510) 238-3326.
