SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — California reported 20,759 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, shattering the state’s previous record for most new cases confirmed in a single day, according to data on the California COVID-19 website.
Numbers on the state’s COVID dashboard website confirmed nearly 21,000 new cases over the past 24 hours, almost 2,500 more cases than the previous high of 18,350 cases set Tuesday of last week.
The 20,759 cases reported represented 1.7% of the total number of cases confirmed in the state during the pandemic, according to data on the website.
The state’s current 14-day average positivity rate also rose dramatically to 6.9% — up nearly 2% over what was recorded two weeks ago.
A total of 9,365 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized across the state, up 3.4% in a single day. Available ICU beds declined to 1,810, reflecting a potential crisis for hospital capacity in parts of the state, including Santa Clara County where available ICU beds dropped to only 44 countywide.
On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a somber prediction that the state could run out of beds in ICU units needed to take care of those most critically ill with the coronavirus, flu and and other life-threatening illnesses by Christmas.
That same day, Newsom and state health officials warned that the anticipated surge in cases from Thanksgiving travel and gatherings will not begin until early December.
