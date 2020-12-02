SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in Hawaii arrested a local couple after they flew home from San Francisco knowing they both had COVID-19.
On Nov. 29, the Kauai Police Department arrested 41-year-old Wesley Moribe and 46-year-old Courtney Peterson, both from Wailua, Hawaii, after they boarded a flight at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) despite having tested positive for the coronavirus.
The couple had a 4-year-old child with them on the flight.
After Moribe and Peterson tested positive for the virus, they ignored directions from workers at SFO’s quarantine station to isolate themselves and not board the plane. They boarded their United Airlines flight anyways.
Kauai Police arrested the two after their flight landed at Lihue Airport. Police charged them with reckless endangerment and placed their child with a relative. The couple’s bail was set at $1,000, which they promptly paid. As of Wednesday, they remained out on bail.
At the time of their trip to San Francisco, Hawaii ran a safe travel program, which Moribe and Peterson participated in in order to fly. That’s since changed as Hawaii Gov. David Ige declared a moratorium on travel last Friday and instituted a 14-day quarantine that started Wednesday.
