DALY CITY (CBS SF) — Daly City Police requested the public’s help Thursday finding the driver in a hit-and-run collision that killed a man on Thanksgiving.

Around 8:15 p.m. that day, officers responded to the collision in the area of Geneva Avenue just west of Bayshore Boulevard.

The 40-year-old victim was crossing Bayshore Boulevard in the direction of Mylo Hotel when the vehicle, which was traveling east on Geneva Avenue toward Bayshore Boulevard, struck him.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and his name was not immediately available from the San Mateo County coroner’s office.

After striking the victim, the vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic but avoided colliding with other cars, then left the scene.

According to police, the vehicle is possibly a 2011 or 2014 Toyota Sienna minivan, with damage on the front passenger side, and a damaged passenger-side headlight.

Police have released a video of the vehicle involved. Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run collision is asked to contact Detective Lizana at (650) 991-8270.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.