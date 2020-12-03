PACIFICA (CBS SF) — A woman was hospitalized early Thursday with injuries suffered when she slipped and fell more than 50 feet down a coastside cliff near Devil’s Slide.

The San Mateo Sherriff’s Department said it got a 911 call reporting the woman’s fall at around 9:23 P.M. Wednesday near the Devil’s Slide South Parking Lot.

“We saw the tow truck about to tow my car away so we rushed (to the parking lot),” said Lut Planju, the woman’s boyfriend. “She was right behind me, maybe 20-30 seconds behind me, I guess she couldn’t see where she was stepping and fell off the cliff…I went to try and save her. She had grabbed onto a bush. Then she fell and I couldn’t see her at all.”

A Cal Fire rescue crew responded to the scene and firefighters rappelled down the cliff and located the injured woman.

She was placed in a stretcher and hauled up the cliff by the firefighters. She was then taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries. There was no immediate word early Thursday on her condition.