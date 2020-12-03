SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — A SUV flipped over on northbound Highway 101 near San Francisco International Airport during the Thursday morning commute, resulting in at least one fatality and a backup spanning miles on the busy freeway.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash took place around 7 a.m. in the northbound lanes of 101 before the 380 interchange. The crash forced the closure of all six northbound lanes for a time with the shutdown limited to three lanes by 8 a.m.

Fire and CHP units were on the scene. An occupant of the SUV was killed in the crash. There no immediate word on additional injuries. The coroner was at the scene of the crash.

No other details of the crash were immediately available and no ETA was given for when all the lanes on the freeway would be opened. The CHP was warning drivers to expect lengthy delays and seek other routes.