SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Following an extensive investigation, San Jose detectives have arrested a juvenile suspect in the brutal Oct. 31 parking lot assault of a FoodMaxx employee as he was gathering shopping carts, authorities announced Thursday.

Police said officers located and arrested the suspect on Tuesday. He was booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall for assault with great bodily injury.

Given the suspect is an juvenile, his identity was not being released. The women and vehicle seen in video and photos released earlier have been identified and were no longer being sought by police. .

The assault happened at the FoodMaxx on the 1500 block of Parkmoor Ave. at around 9 p.m. on October 31. San Jose police said the 37-year-old employee was retrieving shopping carts at the time of the assault, and arriving officers found the worker suffering from head and facial injuries. Paramedics were called and the victim was taken to a local hospital.

There was no information available about the motive or the circumstances that led up to the assault.

Police said one suspect was described as possibly a Hispanic male, approximately six feet tall and medium build with shoulder-length hair. He was wearing a black short-sleeved t-shirt with a design on the front, red baggy shorts, dark-colored shoes, and a hat or beanie.

He was with three females and all were associated with a silver four-door sedan which was parked in front of the front doors of FoodMaxx.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brackett #4009 of the SJPD Assault Unit at 4009@sanjoseca.gov. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).