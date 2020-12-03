SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — Five suspects were arrested in connection with bilking approximately $1 million from the California Employment Development Department (EDD), the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety announced Thursday.

The department said it identified at least 100 potential victims of EDD fraud and there could be thousands more after officers discovered a treasure trove of evidence in the hotel room of a burglary suspect.

On Nov. 16, officers from the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Burglary Suppression Detail (BSD) visited the hotel room of 35-year-old San Jose resident George Ramirez. They were following up on a burglary where social security cards, credit cards, utility bills, and personal checks were stolen.

Also Read

At Ramirez’s hotel room, officers discovered a large amount of stolen mail from homes all over Santa Clara County. Using this evidence, the BSD spent the next two weeks investigating and uncovered a EDD fraud ring involving Ramirez and four others.

The suspects stole mail and personal identification from local residents and used the information to sign up for EDD benefits.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety then arrested Ramirez and the four other suspects. Officers also confiscated stolen items such as a stolen motorcycle, two handguns (one of which was stolen in residential burglary), a shotgun, AR-15 assault rifle parts, ammunition, illegal narcotics, stolen computers and a device used to create fictitious credit cards.

Anyone with information regarding this case was asked to contact Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Detective Barron Renzi at (408) 730-7712 or brenzi@sunnyvale.ca.gov.

To report EDD fraud please call 1-800-229-6297. Visit EDD to learn more about EDD fraud and how to protect yourself from becoming victim to it: https://bit.ly/3lCERKf.