SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Firefighters are at the scene of four-alarm structure fire that was sending a massive plume of smoke into the sky late Friday morning in an industrial area of San Jose.

The fire was reported to be burning at 1615 S. 7th St., just south of CEFCU Stadium and west of Kelley Park at around 10:39 a.m. The fire was sending up a column of thick, black smoke that could be seen for miles.

A second alarm was quickly called by firefighters. It went to four alarms at 11:10 a.m.

The address was associated with Statewide Roofing, Inc.

Firefighters are responding to a commercial fire on the 1600 block of S 7th Street. Please avoid the area. — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) December 4, 2020

The San Jose Fire Department said S. 7th Street was closed between Phelan Ave. and E. Alma Ave.

At 11:15 a.m., the San Jose Fire Twitter account posted that firefighters were taking up a defensive position to keep the fire from spreading.

There were no reports of injuries or additional evacuations. PG&E and Santa Clara County emergency responders are also on the scene.