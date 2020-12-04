NOVATO (CBS SF) — Police in Novato were seeking the public’s help in finding three suspects who robbed a CVS Pharmacy of prescription medication held in the rear of the store.

The robbery happened on November 29 at around 12:50 pm at the CVS at 2035 Novato Blvd. A pharmacist and several witnesses told officers that three suspects entered the store, jumped over the pharmacy counter, and pushed the pharmacist to the ground causing a minor injury, Novato police said.

While in the pharmacy, the suspects demanded the location of prescription medication such as Oxycodone, police said. The suspects fled before officers arrived.

Surveillance video captured the suspects during the robbery and police on Friday released two images from the video in the hope community members might identify them.

The three suspects were described as black males ranging in age from 18 to 22 years old, between 5’08” and 5’10” tall. They wore masks during the robbery and dark-colored clothing. One suspect wore red Adidas track pants and the other had grey pants with tan boots.

After the robbery, it is believed the suspects fled west on Wilson Ave. and were last seen by a witness near Sinaloa School.

Anyone with information about the was urged to contact the Novato Police Department Investigations section at 415-897-4361 or by emailing crimetips@novato.org.

Anonymous tips can also be reported by texting “TIP NOVATO” followed by your message, to 888777 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Residents in the area were also asked to check any surveillance cameras they might have for footage of the suspects fleeing the area, and to notify police of any discarded CVS pharmacy-related material that is found.