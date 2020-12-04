Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California’s looming COVID-19 restrictions based on regional intensive care unit capacities are reigniting an effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom.
According to CBS 13, many Sacramento area business owners are now backing the push for a recall. The campaign was born in June of this year and now has half of the signatures it needs to call for a special election by March.
Small business owners said Newsom’s latest decision was the last straw.
