SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Firefighters in San Francisco have suspended a search and rescue for a surfer who was thought to have disappeared at Ocean Beach Friday evening, according to authorities.

The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted out at 6:19 p.m. that units were searching for the surfer who reportedly disappeared in the area of Noriega and Great Highway.

SURF RESCUE UNITS ON SCENE NORIEGA/GREAT HWY FOR REPORT OF A SURFER THAT DISAPPEARED IN WATER. ACTIVE SEARCH AND RESCUE OPERATION IN PROGRESS AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/KABLj7CYEc — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 5, 2020

Shortly after 7 p.m., authorities tweeted that the search had been suspended.

The National Weather Service issued a warning on Thursday that large waves would create dangerous surf conditions along the Bay Area coastline through Friday afternoon.

The NWS said that it expected 12-14 foot-tall waves to crash into Bay Area beaches overnight, but will slowly decline overtime. But the long period of swells increases the potential for strong rip currents and sneaker waves.

The large waves drew a number of surfers and onlookers on Thursday and Friday. Photographer Ian Burdzinski sent KPIX 5 the below footage that showed how big the surf was Friday morning.