SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A Santa Rosa man convicted of 158 counts of sexual assault and child molestation was sentenced to 756 years in prison in Sonoma County’s first criminal jury trial since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

District Attorney Jill Ravitch said that 48-year-old Nathan Christian Wandrey was sentenced Friday after he was found guilty of molesting his former girlfriend’s daughter over the span of several years.

“This was a horrific pattern of conduct by this predator. The words of the victim ring loud and clear,” Ravitch said in a statement.

The victim said Wandrey molested her multiple times each week beginning when she was 12-years-old and continuing through the age of 14.

During Friday’s sentencing, a statement from the victim was read in court, which said in part, “Nathan Wandrey is capable of molesting a child not just once, but countless times. He deserves no pity. He deserves to suffer as I have suffered from the trauma that should have ruined the rest of my adult life.”

“Now, I can live. And as long as this monster remains in prison, my life can stay that way,” the victim went on to say.

Ravitch’s office said numerous safety measures were taken due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Jury selection took place at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds to ensure social distancing. During trial, the jurors were spaced throughout the courtroom instead of the traditional jury box. Everyone in the courtroom was required to wear masks and to maintain physical distance.

“We appreciate members of the community serving on a jury during this challenging time, and through their dedicated service and decision, this defendant will be denied freedom for many years to come,” Ravitch said.

While the jury handed Wandrey the long sentence, prosecutors said he could be considered for parole after serving 20 years in prison due to recently enacted state laws.

“The fact that twenty years from now he could be put on parole sickens me. Nobody who has done what Nathan did should ever be a member of society,” the victim said.