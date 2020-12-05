SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP) — Faced with a dire shortage of hospital beds, California’s San Joaquin Valley was placed under a sweeping new lockdown Saturday in an urgent attempt to slow the rapid rise of coronavirus cases.

According to the California Department of Public Health, the regional stay-at-home order would go into effect within 24 hours in regions with less than 15% intensive care availability. On Friday, the state announced Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions both hit that threshold.

The San Joaquin Valley, which includes 12 counties and the cities of Stockton, Modesto and Fresno, will face the new restrictions on businesses and activities starting Sunday.

CDPH said the San Joaquin Valley region’s ICU capacity on Friday was 14.1% while Southern California only reported 13.1% capacity. That means new restrictions take effect Saturday at 12:59 p.m. in Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, Tuolumne counties.

Much of the state, including Southern California, is on the brink of the same restrictions and some regions have opted to impose them even before the state mandate kicks in.

The rules bar all on-site restaurant dining and close hair and nail salons, movie theaters and many other businesses, as well as museums and playgrounds. They also say people may not congregate with anyone outside their household and must always wear masks when they go outside.

“We are at a point where surging cases and hospitalizations are not letting up,” said Dr. Salvador Sandoval, public health officer for the city of Merced. “I can’t emphasize this enough — everyone must take personal steps to protect themselves and protect others.”

Five San Francisco Bay Area counties imposed a new stay-at-home order for their residents that will take effect Sunday. On Friday, they adopted the state’s stay-at-home order. The changes begin to take effect Sunday night in San Francisco, Santa Clara, Marin, Alameda and Contra Costa counties as well as the city of Berkeley.

“We don’t think we can wait for the state’s new restrictions to go into effect … This is an emergency,” Contra Costa health officer Chris Farnitano said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the new plan Thursday. It is the most restrictive order since he imposed the country’s first statewide stay-at-home rule in March.

The new order divides the state into five regions and uses ICU capacity as the trigger for closures. Newsom also says people may not congregate with anyone outside their household.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report