SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A cold front passing through the San Francisco Bay Area will whip up winds in the tinder-dry San Francisco Bay Area hills Sunday night, triggering a red flag fire warning and the threat of planned power outages in the North Bay.

The National Weather Service has issued the Red Flag Warning to begin at 11 p.m. Sunday and remain in place until 11 a.m. on Monday.

“Northeast winds will develop before midnight across the North and East Bay hills,” the weather service said in its latest forecast. “Winds will increase overnight into Monday morning and overspread much of the Bay Area.”

“The strongest winds will remain in the hills but also drop into lower elevations including the coastline from Sonoma to San Mateo,” NWS forecasters added. “The strongest winds are expected during the morning hours of Monday with widespread gusts to 45 mph and localized gusts to 60 mph in the hills.”

According to the weather service, winds will be 15-to-25 mph with frequent gusts up to 45 mph above 1000 feet.

“Local gusts to 60 mph for wind favored locations around Mt Saint Helena, Mount Diablo and Mt Tamalpais,” the service said.

The gusty winds and low humidity levels will be coupled with the drought conditions in the San Francisco Bay Area that has left the hills filled with tinder dry fuel.

The area hi-lighted in yellow represents fuel dryness at record dry levels for early Dec in the lower elevations throughout the Bay Area. Fire Danger will be increasing on Mon as offshore winds arrive. Humidity will initially be moist before drying out later Mon into Tue #2020 pic.twitter.com/ts4Ma3FJKy — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 5, 2020

Napa, Solano and Lake counties currently are experiencing extreme drought conditions according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map released late this week. The reminder of the San Francisco Bay Area has fallen into the severe drought status.

“Long range model trends are looking mainly dry for the next 7-10 days,” the National Weather Service office in Monterey tweeted. “This week’s Drought Monitor shows much of the West under drought conditions. Since January 1st SFO has reported 4.47 inches of rain (over 11 months) which is 12.58 inches below normal.”

Meanwhile, approximately 2,500 PG&E customers in Napa, Sonoma and Lake counties could be without power early Monday morning, as the utility is considering a “Public Safety Power Shutoff” based on the forecasts of the high wind gusts.

PG&E on Saturday night said those potential outages are part of a possible power shutoff that covers “targeted” portions of 16 counties and two tribal communities. The prospective outages would include 2,378 customers in Napa County, 66 in Sonoma County and 24 in Lake County.

The Napa County Office of Emergency Services said Saturday night that the outage is expected to begin at 4 a.m. Monday, with power being

restored sometime between 8 p.m. and midnight Tuesday.

About 92,000 PG&E customers are expected to be affected by the power shutoffs. El Dorado County has the most at 28,358, followed by Nevada County, at almost 23,000.