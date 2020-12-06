LAKEPORT (CBS SF) — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled in the North Bay Sunday morning near Lakeport, jolting local residents awake but not triggering any early reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at 7:03 a.m. and had an epicenter located in the Mayamas Mountains between Hopland and Lakeport.

Marissa, who lives in Hopland, took to social media with her experience.

“I’m on the opposite side of the highway in Hopland and it was felt. Not as long as the Napa quake in 2014. Way more shaking back then so hopefully not much damage.”

Vincent Poturica, who lives in Ukiah, also felt the quake.

“Yeah, I was close to the epicenter in Ukiah,” he posted. “Haven’t felt the earth move like that since I was a LA County kid during the Northridge quake.”

“Woke up to the house rocking back & forth, like a boat on water, & I immediately checked on my kids, who, thankfully, were fine.”

There were no initial reports of damage.

Developing story, will be updated.