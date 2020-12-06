SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The National Weather Service has issued a warning of hazardous conditions Monday and Tuesday along the coastline of Northern California.
“For Monday, the primary hazard will be on the beaches where infrequent yet dangerous sneaker waves and stronger rip currents are expected,” the agency said in an advisory.
Swells as high as 25 feet are forecast by Monday evening at west and northwest facing beaches, prompting a high surf warning Monday and Tuesday for the entire coastline other than north Monterey Bay.
“Cold water drownings occur each year with these type of events but are completely avoidable by remaining a safe distance from the coastline,” the agency said. “If you must visit the coastline, avoid venturing out on coastal rocks, outcroppings, jetties, etc, and remain extremely vigilant of your surroundings at all times.”
