SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Three suspects were in custody after a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy conducting a traffic stop discovered three high-powered weapons without serial numbers inside the vehicle.

Authorities said the incident took place around 3:00 p.m. Saturday when a deputy and his K-9 partner stopped a white Cadillac on Bellevue Ave. for a vehicle code violation.

The driver — Mario Sanchez — did not have a valid driver’s license, and the car interior smelled of freshly burnt marijuana. The deputies detained Sanchez and his two passengers, Edgar Lugo and Ivan Cornejo Vega.

The deputy found a loaded .45 caliber Glock style handgun in Lugo’s waistband with no serial number. He was also carrying a high capacity magazine in his pocket.

A loaded 9-mm caliber Glock style handgun with no serial number was found under the front passenger seat floorboard mat with a 17-round magazine. Also found was a loaded semiautomatic rifle with no serial number behind the driver’s seat with a 30-round magazine.

Sanchez, Lugo, and Cornejo Vega each have a prior arrest for being in possession of a firearm. They were booked into the Sonoma County jail.

Sanchez was booked for the following felonies: carrying a concealed gun with a prior felony, possession of an assault weapon, possession of an unconventional pistol, possession of a short-barrel rifle, possession of a large-capacity magazine, felon in possession of a gun, possession of a loaded firearm in public and a misdemeanor charge of driving without a valid driver’s license. His bail was set at $75,000.

Lugo was booked for the following felonies: carrying a concealed gun with a prior felony, possession of an assault weapon, possession of an unconventional pistol, possession of a short-barrel rifle, possession of a large-capacity magazine, felon in possession of a gun, carrying a concealed handgun and possession of a loaded firearm in public. His bail was set at $30,000.

Cornejo Vega was booked for the following felonies: carrying a concealed gun with a prior felony, prohibitions on firearm access, possession of an assault weapon, possession of an unconventional pistol, possession of a short-barrel rifle, possession of a large-capacity magazine, felon in possession of a gun, possession of a loaded firearm in public, felon in possession of ammunition and a misdemeanor charge of probation violation. His bail was set at $30,000.