OAKLAND (CBS SF) — One person is dead and two others were wounded in a triple shooting near Mills College, Monday night.

Police and emergency crews responded to the 3600 block of Green Acre Road just before 7:50 p.m., according to the East Bay Times.

Two individuals inside a vehicle sustained multiple gunshot wounds and despite life-saving efforts, one of them was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim was transported to the hospital.

Later, a third shooting victim managed to get to a hospital in a different vehicle.

No arrests have been made and the condition of the victims is unknown.

Police were asking anyone with information to call (510) 238-3821 or Crime Stoppers at (510) 777-8572.