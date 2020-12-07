SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Across San Francisco’s lifestyle landscape, the fiscal impact of the COVID pandemic has raise havoc with beloved eating establishments and bars forced to close for good. The pandemic’s latest victim Sunday was an iconic dive bar — Lucky 13.

The owners took to Instagram over the weekend, announcing their decision to close. It triggered a pilgrimage of patrons to enjoy the experience one last time.

“It’s Official, this Sunday will be Lucky 13’s last day,” Ever. We will open at noon on Sunday and we are opening up the parking lot to provide more seating. Bring a growler or a mason jar and we can fill that with tap beer for you also! We have ordered more merch and will have an online shop for you to purchase goodies once everything arrives. Thank you again for your continued love and support.”

The cash-only punk bar opened in 1994 and became a favorite of its growing clientele. But, according to the SFGate, it has been operating on a month-to-month lease for years.

Manager Martin Kraenkel told the SFGate it became apparent the bar would be closing by the end of the year, but the newest shutdown that went into effect Sunday night accelerated the closing.

Long-time patrons took to social media over the weekend to remember and bid the Lucky 13 farewell.

clairewaterman17 posted — “My husband and I had our first date at Lucky 13. And it’s where we continued the party after our wedding. I have a picture of walking through the place in my dress. We are sorry you are closing! You will be missed!”

Rob Gongora under his Instagram handle calihigh1999 said: “For the past 21 years you guys have made me and a lot of us very happy to been apart of Lucky 13. I’ve had some of the best times there and the memories will last forever. Thank you for all you did and hope the future looks brighter for you. Cheers!”

professorpounce posted: “My wife and I had our first date at Lucky 13. What a loss for the city. Praying for a miracle”

skullobession joined the chorus: “Such sad news. Thank you for the many years and many memories! I will continue to support from out east and purchase what I can from your shop. Any estimated date when this will be live?”

dickpowell7 posted: “Bless y’all. Had my bachelor party there in 97 and have been in and out of there prior to and after. You will be truly missed.”

vines_n_hops was feeling the loss: “This hurts me to me to my core. Lucky isn’t just some bar. It’s my city. My community. Neighbors. Friends. Strangers. My rock in the ever-changing landscape of this town. My sanctuary.

Forever grateful for you Lucky 13! ❤️💔”