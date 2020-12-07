CBS San Francisco Staff Report

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Gov. Gavin Newsom was set to update the state Monday morning on the current battle against COVID-19 after surging cases continued to fill hospitals beds, placing a strain on the medical care system, and newly imposed restrictions were pushing San Francisco Bay Area businesses to the brink of closure.

Newsom update was scheduled for 9:45 a.m. and streamed live on CBSN Bay Area

Since his update last week, health directors from Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Francisco counties and the city of Berkeley, proclaiming the ‘dark COVID Winter has arrived’, have preemptively put in place a health order that has shut down restaurant dining, closed beauty and barber shops, shuttered bars, closed public playgrounds and dramatically impacted other businesses.

The measures went into effect on Sunday night for nearly all those locales with Marin County imposing them on Tuesday.

For many Bay Area businesses, the newest round of restrictions stretching through the Christmas and New Year holidays, may be the final fiscal strain in the wake of months of economic challenges presented by the COVID outbreak, forcing them to close their doors for good.

Among those feeling the strain is Eric Nielsen of San Jose’s Fifty Five South Restaurant. He tried to stretch every dollar coming in as time counted down to Sunday’s shutdown.

“I was telling my staff it’s like a last chance gas station, you’ve got to get your fill up now, otherwise there’s not another stop on the highway for a while,” he told KPIX 5. “Have some good food, have someone serve you and take care of you. More importantly have someone do the dishes for you, last chance this year.”

Among those who are shutting their doors was San Francisco’s iconic dive bar — Lucky 13. On Sunday, long-time patrons made the trip to the Market Street watering hole for one last call.

“It’s Official, this Sunday will be Lucky 13’s last day, Ever,” the staff posted on Instagram. “Thank you again for your continued love and support.”

A social media poster with the handle clairewaterman17 summed up the thoughts of many when recalling the impact the cash-only punk bar had on their lives.

“My husband and I had our first date at Lucky 13. And it’s where we continued the party after our wedding. I have a picture of walking through the place in my dress. We are sorry you are closing! You will be missed!”

While several Bay Area counties had put the restrictions in place or had them scheduled to go into effect, San Mateo County officials have chosen not to issue a shutdown order.

Town restaurant in San Carlos was buzzing with activity Sunday evening. Tables on both sides of Laurel Street were full. Avenir Restaurant Group Owner Greg St. Claire told KPIX 5 he was grateful for each night it can stay open.

“Just for my small company, every extra week that we have means $400,000 in sales, which translates to almost a quarter million dollars in labor and tips for our employees,” said St. Claire. “And at this time of year, it’s just critical.”

The San Francisco Bay Area wasn’t the only region of the state straining under the new restrictions. The new rules also took effect just before midnight for Southern California and a large swath of the Central Valley, triggered after more than 85% of beds in intensive care units were occupied in those regions.

The rules apply to more than 80% of the state’s population, and they took effect one day after California announced more than 30,000 new coronavirus cases — the most ever in a single day. The state reported more than 9,700 people were in the hospital because of COVID-19, including more than 2,200 in intensive care. The state had just over 1,500 ICU beds available as of Sunday.

Ten months into the pandemic, most of the state is now back where it started with a new stay-at-home order. But unlike in March, when the pandemic was in its infancy and California was the first state to impose such rules, fewer people are likely to obey them.

