SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for much of the Northern California coast.

The warning for large surf and strong currents remains in effect through Wednesday, at 3 p.m., at beaches from Sonoma to Monterey Counties.

Large breaking waves will continue overnight, continuing on Wednesday in the 15-20 foot range, with “sets potentially reaching 25 feet.”

The advisory specifically targets San Francisco, the Coastal North Bay including the Point Reyes National Seashore, the San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast Counties.

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect for North Monterey Bay in Santa Cruz County warning of strong currents, large breaking waves and very cold water.

People are advised to stay off coastal jetties and never turn their backs to the ocean.

Additionally, a small craft advisory is in effect until Wednesday at 3 p.m., from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island.

“Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.”